George Clooney takes in refugee from Iraq

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal have quietly took in the refugee from Iraq in a house they maintain in Kentucky, Report informs citing the Hollywood Reporter.

"He was on this bus to Mosul, and ISIS shot the two bus drivers and said, 'Anybody who wants to go to college, we will shoot them,' " says Clooney. "He survived and came to America. He got through all the checks".

The refugee is now a student at the University of Chicago.

Clooney is known to the public not only as a good actor, but also for his charity. Recently the couple Clooney announced that they intend to pay grant of one million dollars to the American human rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center. They're also planning to spend $20 million on education for refugees, their placement and other purposes.