Gala-night of 'Fəlakət' movie held at CinemaPlus - VIDEO

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The gala-night of 'Fəlakət comedy' movie has been held at the premium class cinema theater CinemaPlus in Ganjlik Mall shopping center.

According to Report, the film is about the famous and favorite character for all.

The cinema theater was decorated in accordance with the film plot. There was also the orchestra performances, cocktails and beverage.

Chief producer is Jafar Akhundzade, producer Mammad Mammadov, film director Emil Guliyev, cameraman Orkhan Abbasoff, script writers Emil Guliyev and Vusal Ahmadzade, artistic director Arif Niftiyev, second director Chingiz Hasanov, costume designer Olga Shabanova, makeup artist Polina Tkachenko, art director Parviz Babayev, sound designer Ramzes, sound operator Sergey Netrunenko and executive producer Azer Aydemir.

Starring are Elshan Orujev, Azer Aydemir, Nofel Shahlaroglu, Ulvi Hasanli, Igrar Salamov, Orkhan Ata, Laman Merich, Taleh Yuzbekov, Nasiba Eldarova, Solmaz Suleymanly, Zaur Baliyev, Nahid Karimli, Tural Azizov, Jeyhun Mammadov, Vusala Hasanli, Svetlana Aliyeva, Sabuhi Bayramov, Emil Mammadov, Hasan Aga, Azer Salimli and others.

The film is about Felaket's family, his childhood, about the yard where he lives, about his personal life for the viewers to get to know him better. Problems begin when a businessmen decides to demolish the residential quarter where our main character lives, and Felaket, like a superhero, wants to solve this problem and punish the vicious businessman. But after all this is Felaket, a man whose inadequate actions can not only frustrate his plans but also complicate them. Will he be able to find the way out of the situation?

The film will be screened from November 22 in all cinema theaters of CinemaPlus network.

The support in organization of the event was provided by the dubbing firm Cinemazadeh, Cinema Distribution, Spanish restaurant El Portalon and Ganja Sharab.

CinemaPlus is always ready to bring you joy with the best premieres in the world of cinema and make pleasant surprizes.