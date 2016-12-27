Free bus service will operate for 'ƏN Yeni il' concert program

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Free bus service will operate from Koroghlu subway for the audience of "ƏN Yeni il" (The Newest Year) at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The stadium's press secretary Jamila Mehdiyeva told Report that the buses will operate to the concert venue and in the opposite direction: "The buses will operate on December 31 from 18.00 till the end of the event."

Notably, an apartment from "AAAF Park" residential complex, 2 cars from "SEAT Baku" Center and two-person trip to Hungary from "HELL Azerbaijan" will be granted by a lottery.

Notably, alongside with local stars Roya and Miri Yusif, Turkish pop stars Hadise, Demet Akalın, Murat Dalkılıç, Berksan, Ozan Doğulu, DJs Cemre and Mahmut Orhan will took part in the concert.

Informational support will be provided by Report News Agency. Sponsors are AAAF Park Apartment Complex, High Boost, Seat, Baku Entertainment Factory, Hell and iTicket.az.