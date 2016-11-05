 Top
    FOX channel renews 'The Simpsons' for record-breaking 30th season

    Animated sitcom renewed for Season 29 and Season 30

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Simpsons" has been renewed for Season 29 and Season 30, an unprecedented feat, becoming the longest-running scripted TV show of all time.

    Report informs citing the CNN, with the double renewal, the animated sitcom will hit 669 episodes during its 30th season, breaking the record for most episodes of any scripted show, among both animated and live-action series. Previously, that record was held by “Gunsmoke,” the Western drama that aired from 1955 to 1975, hitting 635 episodes.

