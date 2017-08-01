 Top
    Forbes publishes another article on Baku

    Author of article has made emphasis on Fashion Week in Azerbaijan© Forbes

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes magazine has published the second material from a series of articles about Baku.

    Report informs, this time, Stephan Rabimov has devoted the article to the architecture, sporting events held in Baku, but the main emphasis has been made on the Fashion Week in Azerbaijan.

    The article cites that this secular Muslim country has managed to get rid of the authoritarian style of governing of the Soviet times. Later, Stephan Rabimov writes about local fashion designers and their work noting that at the beginning, nobody believed that the Fashion Week in Azerbaijan would be held for the fifth time.

    At the end, he notes about the most famous Azerbaijani fashion designers and their endeavors to enter the world market. 

