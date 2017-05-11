Forbes magazine names richest rappers of the planet

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes magazine published a rating, which indicates the richest hip-hop performers for 2017.

Report informs, for the fifth year in a row, Sean Combs, acting under the pseudonym Diddy, holds the first line.

His fortune is estimated at $ 820 mln. At the same time, his main competitor in the ranking of Jay Z lags only $10 million, so Shawn Carter got the second line in the list of the wealthiest rap artists.

André Young, better known to listeners as Dr. Dre, is on the third place with the $740 mln wealth. Birdman and Drake also appear in the rating with a significant lag.