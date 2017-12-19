Forbes discloses America's richest celebrity in 2017

 Top
    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ George Lucas is the richest American celebrity of 2017 with $ 5,5 billion according to Forbes magazine.

    Report informs, the top three includes director Steven Spielberg with $ 3.6 billion, and media proprietor Oprah Winfrey ($ 2.8 billion).

    In addition, basketball player Michael Jordan $ 1.4 billion, illusionist David Copperfield ($ 875 million), rappers Diddi ($ 820 million), Jay-z ($ 810 million) and Dr. Dre ($ 740 million).

    James Patterson, the author of the detective novels took the last place in the top ten, with fortune of $ 730 million.

