Forbes claims, Beyonce highest-paid woman in music industry

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Beyonce's hit album Lemonade and world tour made her the highest-paid woman in music in 2017, Report informs referring to an annual Forbes list, edging out Britain's Adele and pop star Taylor Swift.

The R&B singer earned some $ 105 million from record sales and from her Formation concert tour, according to Forbes. She also has her own Ivy Park fashion line and other business interests.

Adele, whose "25" album broke first-week U.S. sales records in 2015 and who completed her first major tour since 2011, made second place with an estimated $ 69 million, despite having no major endorsements for other products.