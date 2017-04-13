First images of stage construction for Eurovision 2017 in Kyiv presented

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ First cadres of the stage construction for Eurovision-2017 in Kyiv presented.

Report informs citing Ukrainian Перший канал, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Viacheslav Kyrylenko visited the International Exhibition Center (IEC), where the music competition will be held.

Pavlo Grytsak, Executive Producer of Eurovision-2017, stated that stage construction and equipment installation accelerated, spectator seats were installed, and the so-called "green-room" was mounted.

Vice Prime Minister added that the Ukrainian government is fulfilling all its obligations in regard to the proper preparation for Eurovision Song Contest 2017, to be held on May 9, 11 and 13 this year.