First batch of Eurovision 2017 tickets sold out in 40 minutes

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The first batch of tickets for Eurovision 2017 song contest sold out in 40 minutes.

Report informs citing the TASS, press service of the National Public TV and Radio of Ukraine said.

Sale of tickets for the final show started on February 14. The first batch consisted of almost 1.900 tickets: "Most of the buyers were from the EU countries. There will be at least three huge sales", said in NPTRU.

In addition, on February 14, sale of tickets for the final rehearsal of Eurovision 2017 started. More than 2.600 tickets were sold at the show.

Also tickets for the other seven shows (rehearsals) are on sale, for each 2,000 tickets are offered.