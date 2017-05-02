Final results of Eurovision OGAE Poll 2017 revealed

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The final results of voting of the official Eurovision fan clubs (OGAE) were announced.

Report informs, according to the results, Azerbaijan ranked 15th with 34 points.

The representative of Armenia took 25th place with 7 points, Georgia - 30th place with 4 points.

The winner of the OGAE vote was the representative of Italy Francesco Gabbani (497 points).In second place - singer Blanche from Belgium (335 points), the third - the representative of Sweden Robin Bengtsson (308 points).

Notably, the singer Diana Gadzhieva (DiHaj) will represent Azerbaijan with the song "Skeletons".

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held this year on May 9, 11 and 13 in Kiev.