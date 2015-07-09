AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd sentenced to house detention

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Phil Rudd, a drummer with rock group AC/DC, has been sentenced in New Zealand to eight months in house detention for drug possession and making threats to kill.

Australian-born Rudd, 61, had originally denied the charges but changed his plea in April.

He threatened to "take out" a former employee, the Tauranga court heard.

When police went to question him over the threats they found a stash of marijuana and methamphetamine.

His sentence will be served at his beachfront home in Tauranga, with Judge Thomas Ingram warning he would be face jail if he breached the conditions, New Zealand media reported.

He had faced a jail term of up to seven years for the threat charges.

Arriving at court, Rudd made no comment to reporters but thanked fans for their support.