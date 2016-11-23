FBI drops abuse inquiry against actor Brad Pitt

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The FBI has closed its inquiry into
“The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," Report informs referring to the BBC, says the FBI statement. “No charges have been filed.”
Due to issues of jurisdiction, the case was referred from the
In September, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, indicating as the reason insurmountable odds. She expects to get sole physical custody of their six children (Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8).
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook