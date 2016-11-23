FBI drops abuse inquiry against actor Brad Pitt

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The FBI has closed its inquiry into Brad Pitt 's actions while on an international flight with his children, the agency confirmed.

“The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation," Report informs referring to the BBC, says the FBI statement. “No charges have been filed.”

Due to issues of jurisdiction, the case was referred from the Los Angeles Police Department to the FBI following allegations of abuse during a family dispute on a private plane as the Jolie-Pitts traveled back from France to the U.S. in September. The plane stopped on the journey to L.A. to refuel in Minnesota.

In September, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, indicating as the reason insurmountable odds. She expects to get sole physical custody of their six children (Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8).