Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ American actor Robert Guillaume died in Los Angeles at age 89.

Report informs referring to the RT, actor died from prostate cancer that he had been battling for a long time.

Robert Guillaume is known for his voice of Rafiki in Lion King, Timon and Pumbaa animations and his roles in several musicals including in Phantom of the Opera.