Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actor Tarık Akan has been diagnosed with cancer.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the 66-year-old actor is suffering from lung cancer.

Currently, he lives in his summer cottage in Bodrum and gets treatment.

According to the information, T.Akan neither leave the house nor meet anyone. The actor's family members don't leave him alone in the fight against cancer.