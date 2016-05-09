Famous Italian actress to visit Tbilisi

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Italian world-famous actress Sophia Loren will visit Tbilisi in June 15 this year for the first time.

Report informs citing TASS, Georgian mezzo-soprano, Nino Surguladze informs.

According to the information, Sophia Loren will take part in the charity concert, organized by 'Natvris Khe' (Wishing Tree) foundation in Tbilisi.

Notably, this foundation has been established by Nino Surguladze in 2015.

Last year, the foundation has invited well-known artists around the world to the country.

The funds, which collected from the event, have been spent on treatment of seriously ill children in Georgia.