Famous Hollywood actors officially divorced

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are divvying up their assets after their divorce was officially finalized on Friday.

court documents obtained by People magazine, show how the former couple will divide their assets and property. Heard will keep the dogs Pistol and Boo, who were at the center of the couple's infamous dog smuggling showdown with Australian officials in 2015.

Heard will also keep a horse named Arrow, as well as two vehicles, a 2015 Range Rover and a 1968 Ford Mustang.

The documents also reveal the scheduled payment plan for the $7 million settlement Heard was awarded.

The stars became embroiled in a nasty court battle in May, when the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp and accused him of domestic abuse.