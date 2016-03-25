Famous comedy actor dies at the age of 66

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/Famous comedy actor Garry Shandling passed away, Report informs citing the foreign media.

Garry Shandling's heartbroken co-star on the The Larry Sanders Show wrote a touching tribute for the legendary comedian who died at 66 on Thursday.

Jeffrey Tambor said of the funny man: 'Garry was/ will always be my teacher. He redesigned the wheel of comedy and was the kindest and funniest of geniuses. Will miss him so much.'

Late night hosts Conan O'Brien and Seth Meyers also both mourned the loss of their dear friend on Thursday night.

Garry died suddenly in a Los Angeles hospital on March 24, sources tell TMZ. He wasn’t suffering from any illness and the source says he was healthy and speaking to people right before his unexpected death. In fact, on March 20, Garry was hanging with friends Bob Odenkirk, 53, and Kathy Griffin, 55. Sadly, sources tell TMZ that Garry died from “a massive heart attack, with no prior warning.”

The comic legend was born in Chicago, but he actually grew up in Tucson, Arizona. Garry graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in marketing, but his true passing was in writing. He moved to Los Angeles to find work in an advertising agency, but left that world behind after successfully selling a script forSanford and Son to NBC.