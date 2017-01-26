Famous American actor arrested in New York

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New York during a protest against US President Donald Trump.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the actor and artist has been appearing a live video stream called He Will Not Divide Us since the inauguration of US President Trump on Friday.

In the early hours of Thursday, LaBeouf was involved in an altercation at the site of the stream.

A member of the public reportedly walked in front of the camera and said something the actor objected to.

LaBeouf is planning to protest President Donald Trump for the next four years.