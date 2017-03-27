European Broadcasting Union stands up for Russia's participation in Eurovision

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) stated that it will exert necessary efforts to guarantee the participation of Russia's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 hosted by Ukraine.

Report informs citing Der Tagesspiegel, Chairman of the Reference Group of the Eurovision Frank-Dieter Freiling said.

According to him, the committee has not yet received official notification from the Ukrainian authorities about the ban on Russian singer Yulia Samoilova to perform in Kyiv.

Freiling added that expects interest also from Russia.

Notably, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to the country for three years for Russian 2017 Eurovision participant Yulia Samoilova, citing the alleged "violation of the Ukrainian legislation".