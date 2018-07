© wikipedia

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elton John has revealed he contracted bacterial infection that put him in intensive care.

Report informs referring to NBC, Elton John has canceled more than a month's worth of upcoming shows after contracting an unusual bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.

The 70-year-old English performer is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to a stage.