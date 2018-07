Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Famous singer Emin will perform on a tour.

Report informs, since April 21, he will perform concerts in several Russian cities and regions.

The first concert will be held on April 21 in Krasnodar. On April 22 Emin Agalarov to perform in Rostov, on April 23 in Yessentuki, on April 24 in Nalchik, and on April 25 in Vladikavkaz.

Emin's solo concert will be held on July 16 in Green Theatre in Baku.