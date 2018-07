© new.liveauctioneers.com

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ A private plane once own by The King Elvis Presley is set to be auctioned this week.

Report informs, the 1962 Lockheed Jetstar jet is estimated to be worth between $ 2 million and 3.5 million.

The plane specifically designed for the musician.

Lot purchaser will be proposed to use it for fair as it has no engine.