 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elnur Huseynov qualifies to Eurovision-2015's final - PHOTOS

    The finals will be held in Vienna on 23 May

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynov win through the final of "Eurovision-2015", held in the capital of Austria - Vienna.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani singer took to the stage of the second semifinal as 11th.

    As a result of voting, the audience appreciated his contest entry «Hour of wolf» (Hour of the Wolf).

    Thus, E. Huseynov got a ticket to the final, which will take place in the arena Wienner Stadthalle on 23 May.

    Musicians from 9 countries - Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Norway, Montenegro, Cyprus, Latvia and Israel are also in final.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi