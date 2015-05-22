Elnur Huseynov qualifies to Eurovision-2015's final - PHOTOS

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynov win through the final of "Eurovision-2015", held in the capital of Austria - Vienna.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani singer took to the stage of the second semifinal as 11th.

As a result of voting, the audience appreciated his contest entry «Hour of wolf» (Hour of the Wolf).

Thus, E. Huseynov got a ticket to the final, which will take place in the arena Wienner Stadthalle on 23 May.

Musicians from 9 countries - Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Norway, Montenegro, Cyprus, Latvia and Israel are also in final.