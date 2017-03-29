EBU threatens to deprive Ukraine of Eurovision 2017

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) does not exclude that it will remove Ukraine from participation in the Eurovision-2017, if the problem with participation of Russian representative in the contest not resolved until the end of next week.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, EBU director general Ingrid Deltenre has said in an interview with the Swiss edition Blick.

According to her, Ukraine's behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Delentre said she is currently negotiating with Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman and President Petro Poroshenko to find a peaceful solution, since only they can cancel the ban on Yulia Samoilova to enter Ukraine or take care that the ban will enter into force only after the performance of the Russian singer in Kiev.

Notably, National Security Service of Ukraine earlier banned the entry of a representative of Russia at the Eurovision-2017 contest Yulia Samoilova, since she illegally visited the Crimea.