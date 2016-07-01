Dolce&Gabbana opens a boutique with hijabs

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has opened in Dubai flagship boutique.

Report informs citing AProFashion, the area of the store has made more than thousand square meters. It includes the latest collection and traditional wear for Muslims. Hijabs and abayas are exhibited in a separate room, hidden from prying eyes.

“In any market and in any culture it is important to be prepared to challenge yourself and compete with different realities, while remaining curious. This is the true beauty of our work,” commented one of the founders of the fashion house Domenico Dolce.

Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana was founded in 1985 by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the first boutique was opened in 1986 in Milan.

The fashion house presented the collection for Muslim women in early 2016. The clothes are decorated with lace, embroidery, applique, rhinestones and semi-precious stones in the typical style of Dolce & Gabbana and supplemented by the collection of sunglasses in the decoration which recur ornaments adorning clothes. The designers used exclusively abstract and floral motifs, as images of people in Islam are not welcome.