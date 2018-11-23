Dolce&Gabbana founders apologize to Chinese people

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The founders of the Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana have issued an apology to the Chinese people after a growing backlash over Stefano Gabbana’s “racist outburst”, Report informs citing CNET.

In a video released on Friday, Gabbana and Domenico Dolce spoke of their love and respect for Chinese culture.

“We offer our sincerest apologies to Chinese people worldwide,” said Gabbana.

Dolce continued: “We hope our misunderstanding of Chinese culture can be forgiven."

The video ended with the pair saying the single word “sorry” in Mandarin.

On November 21 the Italian fashion house "postponed" its Shanghai runway show to an unspecified date and found itself delisted from Chinese shopping platforms after degrading remarks about Chinese people were sent from co-owner Stefano Gabbana’s Instagram account.