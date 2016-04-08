Dennis Davis, longtime David Bowie drummer, dies

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Longtime David Bowie drummer Dennis Davis has died after a battle with cancer. Bowie producer Tony Visconti confirmed the drummer's death on Facebook, Report informs.

Davis first linked up with Bowie during the recording of 1975's Young Americans and continued to work with the legendary musician on the road and in the studio. He played on all three of Bowie's famed Berlin records (Low, "Heroes" and Lodger), as well as Iggy Pop's The Idiot, which Bowie produced during the same period.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Davis learned to drum under the tutelage of jazz greats Max Roach and Elvin Jones. He began playing with the Clark Terry Big Band in 1967, but was called to serve in Vietnam, where he was wounded during a tour but was able to hone his skills in the U.S. Navy's Drum and Bugle Corps.

Along with playing for Bowie after his service, Davis racked up credits with Roy Ayers, George Benson, Ronnie Foster and Stevie Wonder. In recent years, Davis had been piecing together his first solo album, The Groovemaster, though it had yet to be released before his death.