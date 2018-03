Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The date and venue of the next Eurovision Song Contest 2018 have been revealed.

Report informs, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 8, 10 and 12 in Lisbon at the MEO Arena with the capacity of up to 20, 000 people.

Notably, Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral won the previous contest in Kyiv with the song "Amor pelos dois".