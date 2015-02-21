'Oscar' winners will be announced on February 22

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The preparation work is being carried out for "Oscar" awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The owners of the 87th "Oscar" awards ceremony will be known in the evening of February 22. Report informs, the ceremony will take place in the Hollywood&Highland Center on February 22. Currently, the voting of the ballots on the candidates' names are carried out. This year, 6292 members of the American Academy of Cinema signed the ballots determining the names of the winners. In the end, 20-person jury will choose the winners. The film, actor/actress, director with the highest number of votes will be winners of this year's "Oscar" award.

This year's winners will be determined in 24 categories.

The videotape of "Oscar" award presentation ceremony will be broadcasted on a number of prestige channels on 23 February.