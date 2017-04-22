Comedy Alibi.com dubbed into Azerbaijani in CinemaPlus - VIDEO

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The premium cinema theatres network CinemaPlus for the first time dubbed 18+ movie “Alibi.com” and started its demonstration.

Report informs, movie has been dubbed this year in Cinemazedeh studio. Dubbing manager is Jafar Akhundzade, producer – Tural Asgarov, chief editor – Khatai Ali, director – Rovshan Mammadli, master – Azad Veliyev, sound director – Orkhan Hasanli, translator – Khumar Guluzade, post-production supervisor – Vugar Islamzade.

The film has been sounded by Honoured artist Sanubar Isgandarli, actress Oksana Rasulova, actors Vusal Khaligoglu, Vusal Murtuzaliyev, Rovshan Mammadli, as well another amateur actresses and actors.

Notably, the French comedy is 8th film dubbed by Cinemazadeh studio.

The comedy film was directed by Philippe Lacheau. Comedy is starred by Philippe Lacheau, Élodie Fontan, Julien Arruti and Tarek Boudali.