    Cirque du Soleil gymnast suffered serious fall at trapeze show

    Lisa Skinner, 35, lost consciousness after plunging 16ft during a performance of ‘Kooza’ in Brisbane, Australia

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former Olympic gymnast has been rushed to hospital after suffering a serious fall during a trapeze show at the Cirque Du Soleil

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Lisa Skinner, 35, lost consciousness after plunging 16ft during a performance of ‘Kooza’ in Brisbane, Australia.

    Doctors immediately arrived at the scene.

    Authorities have not said how severe the Australian’s injuries are but local reports suggest she could have suffered spinal injuries.

