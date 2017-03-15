CinemaPlus will demonstrate mystery thriller produced in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

© CinemaPlus

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus network of theatres for the first time will demonstrate mystical thriller “Khannas” (“Devil”) produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Elvin Abdullayev is author of idea, general producer and director of the movie.

Gorgud Jafar, Turkay Jafarli, Ravin Abiyeva, Nargiz Aliyeva, Hikmat Rahimov, Zarina Gurbanova and Zemfira Abdulsamadova are starring in the film.

Talking about subject of the movie, Ilkin, who sees the same dream for a long time, decides to visit old family house on his way back from birthday party. The house, having served as bunker during soviet period and leaving the impression of desolate place, starts to absorb uninvited visitors into its dark past. Ilkin who learns that the house has been accursed because of his grandfather’s sins, understands that he was brought here by devil.

Notably, the movie will be presented to broad audience in May.