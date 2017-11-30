CinemaPlus to show film starring 20 celebrities - VIDEO

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Adventure comedy “Kəklikotu” (Thyme) produced by Cinemazadeh studio will be demonstrated at CinemaPlus cinema theaters.

Report informs more than 20 actors, singers and directors stared in the film.

The script of the film was written by Vugar Huseynov and Talib Ahmadov. The directors are Jafar Akhundzade and Vugar Ismayilzade. Producer Tural Asadov, chief editor Khatai Ali.

Mushfiq Shahverdiyev, Nigar Jamal, Islam Mehraliyev, Alikhan Rajabaov, Agil M. Guliyev, Majid Huseynov, Farda Amin, Eljan Rasulov, Kamran Agabalayev, Jeyhun Zeynalov, Kanan MM, Ogtay Aliyev, Rovshan Mammadli, Nofel Shahlaroglu, Samir Gulamov, Vusal Hajıgadir, People’s artist Faig Agayev and other celebrities star in the film

According to plot, the cousin and his uncle coming to the capital to sell fruits and vegetables were asked to take a sack of thyme to give someone. But they sell it to another person. It turns out it was dried marihuana, not thyme. It becomes very complicated to get away from the owner of this sack that worth millions.