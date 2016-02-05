"CinemaPlus" to show a romantic comedy - VIDEO

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani premium cinema "CinemaPlus" began to show the romantic comedy "30 dates".

Report informs, the film's director is Tatyana Kapitan. Starring Natalia Medvedeva and Nikita Panfilov. As well Irina Grineva, Yan Tsapnik, Garik Kharlamov, Olga Tumaykina and others.

In a desperate attempt to arrange a personal life, a main character decides one day to go on a date with a completely strange men for a month. The story is enriched by parallel criminal intrigue.

"CinemaPlus" is located at Azadlig Avenue, 45, 28 Mall-mall, the 5th floor.

Notably, premium class Azerbaijani cinema "28 Cinema" has changed its name. The new name of the movie theater "CinemaPlus".