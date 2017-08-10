 Top
    Close photo mode

    CinemaPlus to present secrets of hunting with Faig Babanli - VIDEO

    Film features most dangerous and difficult trip to Peru

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 30, CinemaPlus Azerbaijan premium cinema will held pre-premiere screening of the documentary Peru with the participation of Faig Babanli, former sportsman, champion of republican and international tournaments in mixed martial arts, trained for hunting.

    Report informs, the film features the most dangerous and difficult trip to Peru. According to the law of the jungle, if it rains and the moon is in the sky, then the animals hide.

    Faig Babanli together with the film director Asif Ilyasov went into the impenetrable jungles of tropical rain forests, where they chopped their way using machete.

    Notably, Faig Babanli visited 73 countries of the world. He managed to hunt in Africa, Amazon rain forests, New Zealand, Australia, Alaska, Greenland, Colombia, Kamchatka, as well as many other remote countries and mountain chains such as the Pamirs, Tien Shan, Himalayas, Pyrenees and replenish his collection.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi