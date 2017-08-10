CinemaPlus to present secrets of hunting with Faig Babanli - VIDEO

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 30, CinemaPlus Azerbaijan premium cinema will held pre-premiere screening of the documentary Peru with the participation of Faig Babanli, former sportsman, champion of republican and international tournaments in mixed martial arts, trained for hunting.

Report informs, the film features the most dangerous and difficult trip to Peru. According to the law of the jungle, if it rains and the moon is in the sky, then the animals hide.

Faig Babanli together with the film director Asif Ilyasov went into the impenetrable jungles of tropical rain forests, where they chopped their way using machete.

Notably, Faig Babanli visited 73 countries of the world. He managed to hunt in Africa, Amazon rain forests, New Zealand, Australia, Alaska, Greenland, Colombia, Kamchatka, as well as many other remote countries and mountain chains such as the Pamirs, Tien Shan, Himalayas, Pyrenees and replenish his collection.