CinemaPlus selected network of theatres in 2016 - VIDEO

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus premium theatres network was a prize-winner of Azeri Business Award 2016.

Report informs, the award was presented to Director General of CinemaPlus premium theatres network Zaur Darabzadeh.

Representatives of over 100 leading companies, diplomats, foreign guests and media representatives attended the event.

The event was organized by Business Time monthly business magazine.

Notably, Azeri Business Award ceremony is one of the most influential events in business life of Azerbaijan.