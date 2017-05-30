CinemaPlus organizes The Republic Day Festival - VIDEO

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus premium theaters network has organized a festival on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day.

Report informs, players of percussion instruments and CinemaPlus staff danced in corridors of the cinema as well as across the 28 Mall shopping center with national costumes.

The festival continued in central places of Baku and finished in CinemaPlus Azerbaijan movie theater.

People joined the march with an enthusiasm and took numerous memorable pictures.