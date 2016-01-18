'CinemaPlus' organized a charity screening of cartoons for children with thalassemia

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Cartoons for children suffering from thalassemia and their families held in premium cinema of Azerbaijan "CinemaPlus", Report informs. This event is necessary in order to give cheerfulness and positive energy to children.

The sponsorship is "Qaraçay Holding" and the Public Charity Organization "LIFE".

Notably, last month the Azerbaijani premium cinema "28 Cinema» changed its name to "CinemaPlus".