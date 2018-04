© "Cinema Plus" LLC

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus network of movie theatres has held a Novruz festival.

Report informs, dancers dressed in national costumes performed accompanied by Azerbaijani music and marched in the lobby of the cinemas in 28 Mall and Ganjlik Mall shopping centres.

Guests and the audience joined the march with great pleasure and posed for photos and selfies.