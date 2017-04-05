CinemaPlus confirms absence of any conflict with Park Cinema theaters network

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Rumors about disagreement and conflict between the CinemaPlus and Park Cinema are untrue.

CEO of CinemaPlus theaters network Zaur Darabzade told Report.

According to him, on the contrary, CinemaPlus actively cooperates with all cinemas, closely communicates with their superiors and periodically invites heads of competing cinemas to its private evenings and presentations.

"Regarding the moment, why some films are shown in one network and not shown in other is due to the fact that each cinema has its own repertoire planning, which is made for several months in advance. Some local filmmakers do not consult with cinemas before screening films in advance. Therefore, there is a glut of repertoire planning. In this regard, the absence of any domestic film in the repertory grid is quite normal", he said.

He noted that CinemaPlus has always supported and will support domestic cinema: "This can be seen just by looking at the official website of the cinema, where you can easily notice the diversity of a large number of Azerbaijani films. There are a number of reasons and evidence for this. In fact, the film "Ali and Nino" was shown only in CinemaPus network. Other movie theaters had not considered that movie financially profitable. The rights to own the latest successful domestic projects, such as "Bayram axşamı" (Holiday night) and "Stalinin Başı" (Stalin’s head) were acquired by the rental company, which gave the rights to display these films to CinemaPlus on the basis of more favorable commercial terms.

Zaur Darabzade stressed that CinemaPlus is the only theatres network that invests in the development of domestic dubbing and pays daily for these films several sessions: “Other movie theatres considering such projects not profitable, do not accept these contents, even though, dubbing is done by professionals at the studio Cinemazadeh. It is very important for us to give an opportunity for the Azerbaijani viewers to watch their favorite films in native language”.

He recalled that CinemaPlus is also the first network that opened a modern 5-room cinema outside of Baku city, in Ganja. "This project will give a great impetus to the development of the cinema culture not only in the capital, but also in other cities of Azerbaijan", director general said.