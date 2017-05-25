CinemaPlus Azerbaijan to work around the clock for first time

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ For many film enthusiasts, premium cinema CinemaPlus Azerbaijan prepared a surprise.

Report informs, since June 1, the CinemaPlus Azerbaijan will be screening of films around the clock.

World-class two-storey cinema with 3 halls and 190 seats equipped with convenient and high-quality armchairs.

In the tastefully designed VIP hall, spectators may watch movies sitting in an armchair with separate table and use services of VIP bar.

Notably, the cinema is located on Mammad Amin Rasulzade Street, but the entrance, like in the old days from the Abdulkarim Alizadeh Street side

CinemaPlus network of theatres includes CinemaPlus 28 Mall, Cinema Plus Ganjlik Mall, CinemaPlus Aygün City, Cinema Plus Amburan Mall and Cinema Plus Khamsa in Ganja city.

The film cannot be viewed without popcorn and soft drinks. The cinema offers varieties of 4 assortments of popcorn, cotton candy, non-alcoholic cocktails with ice, etc.