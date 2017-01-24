"CinemaPlus Azerbaijan" theater hall opens - VIDEO

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ “CinemaPlus Azerbaijan” theater hall, which had suspended functioning some time before, has opened.

Report informs, the celebrities, heads of big organizations, actors, performers, TV speakers, movie directors, producers, bloggers, higher society and mass media attended the ceremony.

Visitors tasted national cuisine at smorgasbord installed outside the hall. Musicians’ performance was among most remembered parts of the night.

Director General of the network Zaur Darabzade told at the opening ceremony that he is proud that CinemaPlus opens the legendary theater hall to use. Deputy director of CinemaPlus network Jafar Akhundzade also greeted the guests.

The event was wrapped up after premier of Emir Kusturica’s film “On the Milky Road”. The movie features a love story in times of Bosnian war.

Notably, the cinema includes 3 halls and 190 seats located on two floors, meeting world standards. In tastefully designed VIP hall the spectators can watch movies on soft furniture and enjoy VIP bar service.

Amapola Exclusive Events, Cinemazadeh dubbing studio, Cinema Distribution and TNT sponsored the event.

Notably CinemaPlus network includes CinemaPlus 28 Mall, “Cinema Plus Ganjlik Mall, CinemaPlus Aygün City, Cinema Plus Amburan Mall in Baku and Cinema Plus Khamsa in Ganja.