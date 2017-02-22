 Top
    Close photo mode

    CinemaPlus Azerbaijan hosts next "Movies Night" - VIDEO

    “Pazmanian devil”, “Why he?” and “Cosmos among us” demonstrated to visitors

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus Azerbaijan hosted regular "Movies Night" event on the night of February 18 to February 19. 

    Report informs, “Pazmanian devil”, “Why he?” and “Cosmos among us” films demonstrated to visitors. 

    There were held competitions and contests. 

    Guests were given beverages. 

    Sponsors of the event were dubbing film studio Cinemazadeh, Özsüt chain of restaurants, perfumery and cosmetics chain stores Sabina, Bella Pizza and LikeTea.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi