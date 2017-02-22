CinemaPlus Azerbaijan hosts next "Movies Night" - VIDEO

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus Azerbaijan hosted regular "Movies Night" event on the night of February 18 to February 19.

Report informs, “Pazmanian devil”, “Why he?” and “Cosmos among us” films demonstrated to visitors.

There were held competitions and contests.

Guests were given beverages.

Sponsors of the event were dubbing film studio Cinemazadeh, Özsüt chain of restaurants, perfumery and cosmetics chain stores Sabina, Bella Pizza and LikeTea.