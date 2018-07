Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The name of third foreign singer to perform at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was announced.

Report informs referring to the Baku City Circuit, American singer Christina Aguilera will give a concert in the Azerbaijani capital. She will take the stage on April 28.

On April 27, the well-known British band Jamiroquai to perform in Baku, while the British singer Dua Lipa will take stage at the Baku Crystal Hall on April 29.