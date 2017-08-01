Changes made to order of holding Eurovision song contest

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The referent group of Eurovision has made several changes to the order of holding of the song contest.

Report informs referring to the EscToday, in accordance with the changes, national broadcasters should not include in their delegations the people who have some restrictions regarding the entry to the Eurovision’s host country. Such a decision has been made in connection with the incident over Russian singer Yulia Samoilova who had illegally visited annexed Crimea and could not attend Kyiv due to this.

Furthermore, the persons, who are somehow connected with participants of the contest and have some interests, should not be included in the jury. These changes have been made for jury members to assess artists only based on their experience and professionalism.

These changes have also covered the schedule of the preparation for the contest after the Ukrainian side had problems with the schedule of the song contest’s organization. Currently, the European Broadcasting Union maintains the right to pass the right to organize the contest to another broadcaster in case of delays.