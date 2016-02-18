Changes introduced to Eurovision Song Contest voting

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The voting in the Eurovision Song Contest is set to be radically transformed in 2016. In previous years the results of the professional juries and viewers have been presented as a combined result, each accounting for 50 percent of the final score.

Report informs referring to the official website of Eurovision, from 2016, the professional juries and televoters from each country will each award a separate set of points from 1 to 8, 10 and 12. This now means the top 10 countries in both the jury and televote will receive points, adding a new level of excitement for hundreds of millions of viewers in Europe and beyond.

Note that this year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 10, 12 and 14 in Stockholm.