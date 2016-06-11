British singer Rod Stewart knighted

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ British rock singer Rod Stewart has been knighted in the UK Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours for 2016. Report informs citing the BBC, Roderick David Stewart was knighted "for services to Music and charity," according to the Birthday Honours list posted on the UK government website on Friday.

Rod Stewart, who started his music career in the 1960s, has sold over 100 million records worldwide. He was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2007 New Year Honours for services to music.

The 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours also recognize British astronaut Tim Peake, appointing him Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George "For services to space research and scientific education."

Peake will return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), along with Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and Timothy Kopra of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on June 18.