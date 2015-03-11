Brilliant Dadashova and Alikhan Samedov to give a concert in Turkey

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Novruz holidays in Turkey a concert program to be hold in Turkey. At the one of the largest centers of Turkey concert halls named after Jamal Rashid Ray will perform two popular Azerbaijani artists - Brilliant Dadashova and Alikhan Samadov.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the solo concert of People's Artist of Azerbaijan B.Dadashova and for many years represented Azerbaijan music in Turkey fine performer on balaban A.Samedov scheduled for March 20.

At the concert will feature their new songs. The program also includes folk songs and excerpts of mugam.