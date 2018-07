Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ English bookmaker's office "William Hill" expects high places from the representative of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2015 Elnur Huseynov.

Report informs, the bookmakers have put Azerbaijani representative to the 6th place in the list of contenders for the victory.Then come Australia, Italy, Estonia and Finland.

Eurovision Song Contest will be held this year in Vienna. Elnur Huseynov will perform song "Hour of the wolf".